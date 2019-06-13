SEM Rejoins JD Motorsports One Again as Primary Sponsor on Stephen Leicht's No. 4 Chevrolet

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to welcome SEM Products back on board the team’s flagship No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Stephen Leicht this Sunday at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

SEM, a specialty coatings manufacturer based in Rock Hill, SC, has been sponsoring JDM in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2011, and this weekend will mark their first race of the season where they grace the hood and quarter panels of Leicht’s Chevrolet Camaro.



Leicht, who has raced in every NXS race this season driving the No. 01 entry, will get his first shot at driving in the No. 4 that currently sits 15th in the owners’ championship points standings. Entering the weekend, he sits 23rd in drivers’ points, coming off of a solid Top 20 run in Michigan last time out.



“I am very pleased to welcome some old friends from SEM back on with our team this weekend in Iowa. They have been really good to everybody at JD Motorsports in the past, and have built a very solid relationship with our crew. Stephen has had some good runs this season, and with his short track racing background, I am confident that we will have a good race when it is all said and done.” - JDM Team Owner Johnny Davis.



Iowa Speedway has historically been a great track to JDM, and even more specifically, the No. 4 team. Since 2014, the team has earned two Top 5 and five Top 10 finishes at the 7/8th mile speedway. In addition to JDM’s impressive stats, Stephen Leicht also has one Top 10 finish to his name in Iowa, which came at the track’s inaugural event in 2009. This weekend, he looks to build on these stats and hopefully earn his first Top 10 finish of the year.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa on Sunday, June 16th for the running of the Iowa NXS 250. Be sure to tune in on FOX Sports 1 at 5:30 PM ET to watch the four JD Motorsports with Gary Keller drivers battle it out at the 7/8th mile multi-grooved short track with high banking and high speed. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

JDM PR