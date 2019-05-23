Mason Diaz thankful for NASCAR Xfinity Series opportunity at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A few weeks ago, NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) competitor Mason Diaz wasn’t sure when his next NASCAR Xfinity Series race would come to fruition, but an agreement between MAD Motorsports and Brandonbilt Motorsports will see Diaz compete in Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



The race, the third of Diaz’s Xfinity Series career will be his first on a track larger than a mile but also the next path in an evolving career as a professional race car driver. “So incredibly thankful for this opportunity to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend,” offered Diaz. “It’s been a tough couple weeks with our bad luck in the K&N East Series – but to have this opportunity to compete at one of NASCAR’s most recognizable tracks with Brandonbilt Motorsports is a huge blessing and I can’t wait to hit the track.”



Diaz will drive the team’s primary entry, the No. 86 Chevrolet Camaro in the 11th race of the season. For the first time in the Fredericksburg, Va. team’s history they will field two NASCAR Xfinity Series cars.



Primary driver Brandon Brown will drive the No. 68 Vero Chevrolet Camaro in an effort to enhance the team’s driver development program.



While both drivers will make their series’ debut in the Queen City, Diaz knows he’ll still be able to lean on Brown for advice as he has plenty of experience competing on intermediate tracks.



“It’s going to be a learning curve for sure, but I’m prepared for that,” added Diaz. “Having the opportunity to chat with Brandon throughout the weekend will be crucial – as well as talking to some of the other drivers I know.



“For me, it’s going to be finding a good balance with our car that I can drive and then taking that balance and going as fast as we can. It’s an important race weekend for NASCAR and I’d like to leave Charlotte on Saturday afternoon with the car in one piece and a solid top-15 effort. I believe that’s doable.”



Nestled 17th in the owner standings, Diaz is a virtual lock entry for Saturday afternoon’s race, and while the goal is to maintain the team’s position in the standings, the Manassas, Va. native also knows with each race is an opportunity to showcase his potential.



“There’s a lot of feelings, emotions and whatnot when you get to the national level of NASCAR,” explained Diaz. “For me, Charlotte is an opportunity to keep Brandonbilt in a good place in the car owner standings – while also going out there and running my race and showing everyone that I have what it takes to compete at this level.



“I don’t take that chance lightly and believe me, I want more of it. But, I have to show that I can get the job done and I believe Brandonbilt is going to do everything in their power to allow me to display that.”



Diaz’s efforts for Charlotte will be supported by longtime partners The Sign Shop and Solid Rock Carriers.



Headquartered in Woodbridge, Va., The Sign Shop is your one stop shopping place for all your business needs for both custom and traditional needs. From magnetic signs, vehicle lettering, vehicle wraps, signs, screen printing, business cards and embroidery, see how The Sign Shop makes you shine!



Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.



Additional support for Diaz’s Xfinity Series run include: Prince William Marina, and Trebor Yelgab Enterprises.



“I’m very thankful for the support of my marketing partners,” added Diaz. “The Sign Shop and Solid Rock Carriers have been with me for a long time and their continued support is appreciated. But without their support and Prince William Marina and Trebor Yelgab Enterprises a lot of my racing in 2019, including Charlotte would not be possible.” Touted as up and coming driver in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, Diaz will expand his resume in the NASCAR Xfinity Series hoping to compete on the larger tracks throughout the remainder of the 2019 season.



For more on Mason Diaz, please visit MasonDiazRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Diaz Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@masondiazracing) and Twitter (@masondiazracing).



For more on Brandonbilt Motorsports, please like them on Facebook (Brandon Brown Racing) and follow them on Instagram (@bmsraceteam) and Twitter (@bmsraceteam).



The Alsco 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 11th of 33 races on the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Practice begins Thur., May 23rd with two 50-minute sessions beginning at 4:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. respectively. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., May 25th at 9:35 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag later that afternoon beginning at 1:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).



MAD Motorsports PR