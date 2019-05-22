JR Motorsports Partners with LS Tractor in Multiple Events

LS Tractor USA, one of the fastest growing tractor companies in North America, will be joining JR Motorsports as a primary partner for the No. 8 Chevrolet and driver Jeb Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series events at Michigan International Speedway (June 8) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 16), the team announced today.

Founded in 2009 in Battleboro, N.C., LS Tractor offers sub-compact, compact and utility tractors made from steel that provide the greatest loader lift capacity of any tractors in their class. To date, there are roughly 400 LS Tractor dealers in the United States and Canada that have sold close to 50,000 tractors across North America.

“LS Tractor has done a great job expanding its brand presence and we’re pleased to give them additional market exposure this season,” said Joe Mattes, JRM vice president of marketing. “They’re a company from right here in North Carolina that we’re proud to represent. They have a good relationship with the Burton family and I know Jeb will give it his all in the No. 8 car. It’s only a matter of time until we see that group in Victory Lane.”

In addition to the two primary events, LS Tractor will be featured as an associate partner on Burton’s Chevrolet Camaro beginning this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as well as in races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sept. 7), Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 2) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 16).

“Everyone here at LS Tractor is excited to support Jeb and JRM this race season,” said Amanda Clark, LS Tractor marketing manager. “The Burtons are such avid supporters of LS Tractor that this is not just a partnership for us – it’s the kind of mutual support that builds great futures. We look forward to seeing Jeb in Victory Lane and in the fields on his LS Tractor, many times over.”

Burton has been one of six drivers to wheel the No. 8 Chevrolet for JRM in 2019. In his only NXS start to date this season, Burton drove the No. 8 entry to a top-five finish at Texas Motor Speedway. Overall, the team has recorded two top-five and seven top-10s through the first 10 races of the season.

“I can’t say thank you enough to LS Tractor for coming on board our No. 8 Chevrolet,” said Burton. “It means a lot to have the support of a company as strong as LS Tractor and I can’t wait to get to the racetrack and contend for victories with them on our Camaro. We are going to give it everything we have.”

Catch Burton and the entire JRM team in action at this Saturday, May 25, in the Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway which airs at 1 p.m. EST on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

