Brandon Brown stays True to roots with Vero - True Social

21 May 2019
Xfinity Series News
58 times
Brandon Brown stays True to roots with Vero - True Social
For the first time in over five years, Brandon Brown (@BrandonBrown_86) will drive the No. 68 in a second-car effort for Brandonbilt Motorsports (@BMSRaceTeam). Brown, who is currently 15th in the Drivers Standings will make his 11th start of the season in an effort presented by Vero - True Social.
Following a two-week hiatus from the race track Brown returns with Vero, saying “We could not have been gifted a more perfect partnership than the one we have with Vero - True Social because of our focus on the social media market and across social media platforms.” He added, “Vero - True Social is a company that stays true to their values which is something our small organization can relate to. I am excited to bring a new company into the NASCAR community and I can’t thank Vero enough for the opportunity to be able to represent their brand with a number (No.68) that means so much to me, my family and our race team.”
BMS PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Lake Norman Patio and Game Rooms Join Vinnie Miller and the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports NXS Team at Charlotte Motor Speedway
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline