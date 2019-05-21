Brandon Brown stays True to roots with Vero - True Social

For the first time in over five years, Brandon Brown (@BrandonBrown_86) will drive the No. 68 in a second-car effort for Brandonbilt Motorsports (@BMSRaceTeam). Brown, who is currently 15th in the Drivers Standings will make his 11th start of the season in an effort presented by Vero - True Social.

Following a two-week hiatus from the race track Brown returns with Vero, saying “We could not have been gifted a more perfect partnership than the one we have with Vero - True Social because of our focus on the social media market and across social media platforms.” He added, “Vero - True Social is a company that stays true to their values which is something our small organization can relate to. I am excited to bring a new company into the NASCAR community and I can’t thank Vero enough for the opportunity to be able to represent their brand with a number (No.68) that means so much to me, my family and our race team.”