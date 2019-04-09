Tyler Matthews Set To Make His NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut With JD Motorsports at Richmond

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is proud to announce that Richlands, NC native Tyler Matthews will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut this Friday night at Richmond Raceway in the No. 15 Linetec Services Camaro.



Matthews, who won the 2016 North Carolina NASCAR Whelen All American Series championship racing late model stock cars all throughout the state, will be right at home at the ¾ mile short track in Richmond.



“Man, I can’t stress enough how much this opportunity means to me. Getting the chance to drive for one of the most respected team owners in the garage area in Johnny Davis is huge. I know that this will be a big step up in my career, coming from racing late model stocks and all, but I’m treating this as just another racecar. If we can stay out of trouble and keep the car within the Top 25, I think that would be a solid day for us. I know we can do it, and I’m just counting down the hours until I can get on track to practice.” said Matthews before the weekend.



Linetec Services, an electric utility service company based out of Alexandria, Louisiana, will serve as primary sponsor for Matthews’ debut race.



Last season, Tyler made three NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts. This season, he plans on putting together a three-race deal with JDM, should Friday night’s race go well. Other planned races will include Iowa and one race at a 1.5 mile track yet to be determined.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond, Virginia this week at the Richmond Raceway for the running of the ToyotaCare 250. This race will be held under the lights on Friday, April 12th, marking the series’ first night race of the season. Be sure to tune in on FOX Sports 1 at 7:00 PM ET to watch the four JD Motorsports with Gary Keller drivers battle it out at the “short track that races like a superspeedway”. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM

