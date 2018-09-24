Bobby Earnhardt to Make NASCAR XFINITY Series Return at Kansas

Bobby Earnhardt will be making his return to the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway. Earnhardt, son of Kerry Earnhardt, will pilot the No. 66 HABCO car for MBM Motorsports in the October running of the Kansas Lottery 300.

The race at the 1.5-mile speedway will hopefully also kick-off a run at the remaining races on the Xfinity Series 2018 schedule with an eye on competing fulltime in 2019. Earnhardt credits the opportunity to hard work and meeting Tim Buyse of HABCO, Inc. during a dirt track outing this summer in Kansas. HABCO is a material handling specialist and one of the best-known industrial contractors in the mid-west.

“Tim is a great guy, Earnhardt said while speaking about his opportunity to represent HABCO. “While I out running a few events in the Kansas Dirt Tim jumped in and helped all weekend with the car. He saw how passionate I was about racing and was willing to jump on board for Kansas.”

Earnhardt, who was Rookie of the year in the ARCA Racing Truck Series, ran several events in the 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and the Xfinity season.

“HABCO, Inc. is making this possible so we’re very thankful – it’s tough out there – finding sponsorship,” Earnhardt said about the work Earnhardt – Shearer Racing has done seeking partners. “With HABCO on board, we’re able to finish out this year on a high note and then make a run at rookie of the year in 2019.”

Earnhardt is also keenly aware of the expectations put on his family due to his familiar last name. However, he says it’s all about making your own way and doing the best you can.

“As an Earnhardt, both my younger brother Jeffrey and I were raised to work hard for what we want to do. Get in there and work – that’s the way my dad does it, my grandfather, great grandfather and uncle Dale… all of us. In the end, I think we are also determined to do all we can for the Earnhardt fan base and keep “Earnhardt excitement” on the track.”

Bobby Earnhardt PR