Obaika Racing Making Their 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Debut At The Charlotte Roval

Next weekend, when NASCAR runs the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the first time, Obaika Racing and driver Tanner Berryhill will be running their first race of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Berryhill will pilot the No. 97 Chevrolet Camaro with African companies Brand South Africa and VroomBrands on board as co-primary sponsors in the Drive for the Cure 200 on Saturday, September 29th, 2018.



Brand South Africa was established in August of 2002 to help create a positive and compelling brand image for South Africa, and to promote the country’s booming tourism industry. VroomBrands is your one-stop travel experience gateway offering unique and customizable experience packages from the four corners of the earth.



British energy drink brand, Rich Energy, will also join the team as an associate sponsor.



Berryhill has made 40 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including three at the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval includes the track’s interior road course and parts of the track’s four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval.



“I’m so excited to make my return to NASCAR competition with Obaika Racing at the Charlotte Roval," said Berryhill. "I am extremely thankful to Victor Obaika for giving me this opportunity. We have been working on this for a while now, and I’m eager to see this team do great things.”



Obaika Racing made their debut in NASCAR in 2015 competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team recently announced plans to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series part-time this year and full-time in 2019.



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (ET) Friday, Sept. 28th. On Saturday, Sept. 30th, qualifying will start at 12:10 p.m., and the Drive for the Cure 200 will get the green flag at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on NBCSN.

Obaika Racing PR