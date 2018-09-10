Justin Allgaier gets his first win at Indy. Featured

10 Sep 2018
Xfinity Series News
Justin Allgaier gets his first win at Indy. Courtesy Xfinity Series Twitter

Indianapolis ---

The rain has cleared out and we have an all-day NASCAR event at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I can’t think of a better way to start the week! 650 miles of racing in one day!

Wow what an exciting Lilly Diabetes 250. Holy cow we saw stage 1 end in 4 wide won by John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 Strategy and fight for second place won by Christopher Bell, Stage 2 won by Daniel Hemric .

One of the most exciting Xfinity races of the season unfolded right here in Indy.

Unfortunately the day ended badly for Ty Dillion, Austin Cindric , and Elliot Sadler. Sadler recently announcing his retirement. This not the way he wanted to end his last race at Indy.

Elliott Sadler hit Dillon's No. 3 car and both went hard into the third turn wall. Sadler started his final Indy race fourth in points. Then one-lap shootout that John Hunter Nemechek barely won as the cars went four wide.

Stage 3 wasn’t without calamity Brandon Jones made contact with Cole Custer causing heavy contact with the inside wall before sliding down the back stretch. Cole was evaluated and released from the infield Care center

#18 Ryan Preece got loose and slammed into Tire barrier. Creating red Flag conditions for cleanup in turn 2. Preece was evaluated and released from the infield Care center

In the final laps the battle for the lead go 3 wide!  With 10 to go Ryan Truex hits wall and is forced to pit.

Conragts to Justin Allgaier gets his first win at Indy. Congrats also to JR Motorsports!

After a long wait…we finally have a checkered flag wave at Indy! What smoke show here at Indy.  Justin Allgaier “This is one is for my dad…This all about family” Tears flowing this was clearing an emotional win for Justin Allgaier

  1. Justin Allgaier
  2. Tyler Reddick
  3. Ryan Blaney
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Daniel Hemric
  6. Matt Tifft
  7. Christopher Bell
  8. Austin Dillon
  9. Chase Briscoe
  10. Brandon jones
  11. Ryan Reed
  12. Ross Chastain
  13. Ryan Sieg
  14. Jeremy Clements
  15. Joey Gase
  16. BJ McLeod
  17. Vinnie Miller
  18. David Starr
  19. Alex Labbe
  20. Garrett Smithley
  21. Chad Finchum
  22. Ryan Truex
  23. Caesar Bacarella
  24. Josh Williams
  25. John Hunter Nemechek
  26. Mike Harmon
  27. Tommy Joe Martins
  28. Ryan Preece
  29. Cole Custer
  30. JJ Yeley
  31. Michael Annett
  32. Morgan Shepherd
  33. Ty Dillon
  34. Austin Cindric
  35. Elliott Sadler
  36. Spencer Boyd
  37. Brandon Hightower
  38. Josh Bilicki
  39. Bayley Currey
  40. Jeff Green

In other news as we get ready for the 25th running of the Brickyard 400

Jamie McMurray may be headed into the final Brickyard 400 of his career with Chip Ganassi Racing. McMurray won the race in 2010.

Ganassi says he's offered McMurray a contract to drive the Daytona 500 next season, then move into a leadership role with the organization similar to the one Dario Franchitti holds. Ganassi says McMurray has not decided if he will stay with the team or seek a full-time driving job elsewhere.

The contract confirms the No. 1 Chevrolet will be open at the end of this season, but Ganassi declined to comment on signing free agent Kurt Busch.

