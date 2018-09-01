Brad Keselowski won today's Sport Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Driver NO.22 took advantage of a wreck between Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Keselowski was running up near the front all day, but did not have enough to catch leaders Ross Chastain or Kevin Harvick. Keselowski would take advantage of Chastain's and Harvick's troubles and take command of the lead.

Saturday's win for Keselowski is his third win of the season, 39th of his career and first at Darlington.

The incident between Harvick and Chastain occurred on Lap 110 when Harvick drove Chastain into the Turn 2 wall. When Ross Chastain came back down, he clipped the NO.98 of Kevin Harvick, who spun out with heavy damage.

Ross Chastain would finish 25th.

After the incident between the NO.98 & NO.42, Harvick drove into Chastain's pit stall to yell at Chastain's crew before going to the garage.

"I tried to stay as low as i could and he just rode my door," Kevin Harvick told NBCSN. "You've got a really inexperienced guy in a really fast car and made a really bad move - and then wrecked me down the back straightaway and hooked me to the right."

Championship contender Christopher Bell's day went bad after blowing a left-front tire on his NO. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota that would bring out the caution on Lap 65.

Christopher Bell would finish 34th.

Cole Custer would finish in second, Tyler Reddick in third, Denny Hamlin in fourth and Elliott Sadler would round out the top five.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action next Saturday, September 8 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the running of the Lilly Diabetes 250 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.

Stage 1 Winner: Ross Chastain

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain

Race Winner: Brad Keselowski