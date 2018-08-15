Go Green Racing is Ready to Take on The Last Great Colosseum

After a couple weeks of road course racing the NASCAR Xfinity Series briefly returns to the oval track. The series heads to Bristol, Tennessee for their second stint at Bristol Motor Speedway. Joey and the team had a great run back in April capping the weekend off with a 16th place finish in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.



"The night race at Bristol was always the race I couldn't wait to watch when I was a kid," said Gase. "I was a huge Rusty Wallace fan and have a lot of good memories of him battling for the win. Being able to race under the lights at Bristol is a dream come true. Bristol is intense for the driver as it is but the race under the lights intensifies everything. The atmosphere and emotion from the crowd is always amazing".



Haulers enter the track on Thursday evening, and the first practice for the Food city 300 begins at 10:05am ET with live coverage streaming on the NBC Sports App. Go Green Racing will head to Bristol with high hopes and look to build off of April's 16th place finish.



TV/Radio:

The Food City 300 can be seen live on Friday, August 17th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also listen in live on PRN Radio, as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

Joey Gase PR