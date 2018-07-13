NXS: Christopher Bell wins Alsco 300 at Kentucky Featured

Christopher Bell went from last to first on Friday night at Kentucky Speedway to win the Alsco 300.

Friday night's win marked Christopher Bell's third win of his career and second of his 2018 rookie season.

Bell led 17 laps in the final stage after having his back to the wall following his spin in qualifying that sent him to the rear of the field for the start of the race.

Driver NO. 20 passed Justin Allgaier for the lead and held off hard charging Daniel Hemric at the end to race to victory.

Rounding out the top fiver was completed by Kyle Busch,Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

Race favorite Kyle Busch finished in third after having a dominate Stage 1. Busch would battle discomfort with his NO. 18 Camry that ultimately harmed his chances at victory on Friday night.

For Christopher Bell this is the third win of his career and thus far Bell has ten top ten place finishes through seventeen races of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season.

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 Winner: John Hunter Nemecheck

Race Winner: Christopher Bell

