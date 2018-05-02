Ross Chastain Will Once Again Share The "Protect Your Melon" Message at Dover

The No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro of Ross Chastain will carry the familiar theme of “Protect Your Melon” for this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway. This will mark the third year that team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller has teamed up with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) to encourage race fans to buckle up and drive safe.

“There are way too many people who lose their lives in traffic incidents by not wearing their seat belts,” said Johnny Davis, owner of JD Motorsports. “If just one person can see this message a buckle up their seat belt, then we have done our jobs. I’m very thankful to the OHS for continuing to use my team to share this important message.”



OHS will continue to employ a comprehensive marketing approach to engage with racing enthusiasts and loyal NASCAR fans through on-track, hands-on, traditional, digital and social media messaging during the NASCAR season.



“We are excited to once again partner with JD Motorsports and Ross Chastain, to raise awareness for seat belt use in Delaware,” said Jana Simpler, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “The Protect Your Melon initiative not only involves our partnership with Ross, but statewide implementation with Dover International Speedway, Carvertise, and Melon1.”



The Protect Your Melon marketing campaign features the occupant protection safety message on the No. 4 car, venue signage at Dover International Speedway, Carvertise wrapped vehicles with the same design touring the state, and stickers placed on over 1 million watermelons distributed in the state of Delaware by Melon1.



“Dover is a race that I always look forward to, and this partnership with OHS is a big reason why,” said Chastain. “It is awesome to have a partnership that lets me promote two causes that are close to my heart -- safe driving and agriculture. We’ve had a lot of fun and accomplished a lot with the 'Protect Your Melon' campaign over the last two years, and I’m excited that we can keep it going."



Chastain, the OHS, and the No. 4 “Protect Your Melon” show car have a busy week in store which will include visits to Milford High School, the Giant Eagle store in Rehoboth Beach (De.), Nemours Children’s Hospital, Dunbar Elementary School, and the Dover Air Force Base.

JDM PR