Vinnie Miller Hoping For A Repeat Of Last Time He Raced Talladega Superspeedway

Although Vinnie Miller is a rookie driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he has found success before at Talladega Superspeedway.



Last year, Miller made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway. Despite having no prior superspeedway experience, Miller scored a seventh place finish. He’ll be hoping to repeat that accomplishment in Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 with JAS Expeditied Trucking on board his No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro.



“I’m excited about going back to a track I’ve raced on before,” said Miller. “I made my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Talladega last year and finished seventh! I know that the No. 01 JAS Expedited JD Motorsports team will have a stout Xfinity Series car for me this weekend. I know that my spotter Tyler Green will be able to help me stay out of trouble and hopefully repeat a top-10 finish for Johnny (Davis), the team, and our sponsors!”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. (CT) on Friday, April 27. On Saturday, April 28, qualifying will start at 10:00 a.m. (CT), and the Sparks Energy 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on FOX.

