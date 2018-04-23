Ross Chastain Finishes 18th at Richmond Raceway

Ross Chastain, driving the No. 4 USVets911.com Chevrolet Camaro, came home with a top 20 finish for team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller at Richmond Raceway.



Chastain advanced to round two in ToyotaCare 250 qualifying and started the race in 16th place. The No. 4 USVets911.com Chevy finished in 18th place, maintaining Chastain’s 12th place position in NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings.



“We had a pretty solid race today at Richmond,” said Chastain. “The car was really fast at the beginning of the race, and it felt like we were going to bring home another top-10, but something happened there at the end and we just didn’t have the same speed. My No. 4 guys worked hard, and we were able to keep fighting and bring home a top-20. It was an honor to have USVets911.com on board this weekend. They do great things ensuring that our veterans and their families have the support, resources, and opportunities they've earned, and I hope to be working with them more in the future.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 28th, 2018.

JDM PR