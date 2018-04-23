Joe Nemechek Finishes 26th at Richmond Raceway

Joe Nemechek, driving the No. 15 Safeway Chevrolet Camaro for team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, finished in 26th place in Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



Nemechek advanced to round two in ToyotaCare 250 qualifying and started the race in 20th place.



“My No. 15 JD Motorsports team had a solid day at Richmond Raceway,” said Nemecheck. “I can’t thank the Safeway Eastern Division enough for their support this weekend. I had a really fast car for Friday’s race, and I’m really looking forward to being back at Talladega next weekend.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega (Al.) on April 28th, 2018.

JDM PR