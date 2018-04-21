Briscoe Finishes 26th in Richmond

Chase Briscoe battled a loose handling car all night and was unable to recover from nose damage sustained in a multi-car accident, eventually finishing 26th at Richmond Raceway Friday night.

The Mitchell, Indiana, native rolled off the grid 15th in his Nutri Chomps Ford, but immediately reported the car’s handling was too loose. The No. 60 team went to work after a caution at lap 63 to help improve the handling, and Briscoe would finish the stage 23rd.

Briscoe maintained his track position, running 24th at the halfway point of the race before losing a lap to end the second stage, reporting he had no rear grip and needed more adjustments. As laps wound down, Briscoe was collected in a multi-car accident, which led to nose and splitter damage on the No. 60 Ford.

The damage further hindered the car’s handling and Briscoe would go on to finish 26th in the 250 lap race.

Next up for the No. 60 team is Talladega Superspeedway, with Ty Majeski making his second start of the season in the car.

RFR PR