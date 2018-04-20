Christopher Bell outlasted teammate Noah Gragson to pick up his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the year Friday night in Richmond. This was Bell's second NASCAR Xfinity Series win in his 16th career start.

Bell took the lead with 79 laps remaining, but not without a challange as Noah Gragson got to the back of Christopher Bell's bumper with ten laps remaining, but Gragson was unable to pass Bell for the top spot..

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had finished in the top five in four of the first seven races thus far this season.

"That was pretty special there buddy," Bell said. "Had to work for it. My teammate was really good. I knew from practice both of our cars were really strong."

Gragson placed in a stunning second place in just his first Xfinity Series start. The Las Vegas native bounced back from an uncontrolled tire penalty early in Friday nights race.

"It's definitely a team effort," said Gragson. "Not racing here before in the Xfinity Series, I didn't know what to expect.

Rounding out the top five was Elliott Sadler, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric.

Elliott Sadler, who finished in the third position won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. ”To not win the race is bad, but to win the $100,000 is great,” said Sadler

Daniel Hemric, who won Stage 1, took a gamble and stayed out on track. However, the gamble didn't payoff as Hemric's tires would collapse and send him into the wall, finishing 29th.

Eligible drivers for next Saturday's Dash 4 Cash at Talladega include; Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, Elliott Sadler and Matt Tifft.

Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric

Stage 2 Winner: Elliott Sadler

Next Race: Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 28 on Fox.