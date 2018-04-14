RCR Post Race Report - Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

"We had a strong run going in our No. 2 Tunity Chevrolet Camaro, running in the top 10 during Stage 1 before the No. 7 car spun us out. I'm not sure what he was thinking to be that aggressive so early on. He could have showed a little more patience but ruined our day instead. I was really hoping to get my first top-10 finish at Bristol this weekend. We had a good No. 2 Tunity Chevrolet Camaro that Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the team had worked hard on. I hate to see our day end like this, but that's the nature of this place."

"We had a strong run going in our No. 2 Tunity Chevrolet Camaro, running in the top 10 during Stage 1 before the No. 7 car spun us out. I'm not sure what he was thinking to be that aggressive so early on. He could have showed a little more patience but ruined our day instead. I was really hoping to get my first top-10 finish at Bristol this weekend. We had a good No. 2 Tunity Chevrolet Camaro that Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the team had worked hard on. I hate to see our day end like this, but that's the nature of this place."