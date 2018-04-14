RCR Post Race Report - Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

"Wow, today's race was exciting and I'm happy with the result. Nick Harrison (crew chief) and Andy Houston (spotter) were great to work with today. It can sometimes get a little dicey here at Bristol but, the team gave me the best car possible to compete for a top-10 finish. The car showed a lot of speed and it handled well throughout the majority of the first two stages. It's unfortunate the right-front tire went down in the closing laps of the race, but all things considered, it was a solid finish. I learned so much this weekend and I'm very thankful for the opportunity to race for RCR with Childress Vineyards on the hood. I'm definitely looking forward to getting back in the car later this season."
-Shane Lee