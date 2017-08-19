Smithley Parks with Suspension Problems

Garrett Smithley finished 31st in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race after parking his No. 0 Chevrolet with suspension problems.



Smithley completed 239 of the race’s 300 laps.



“Not the finish we were looking for,” Smithley said. “We finally had to park the car after battling the suspension. We’ll be back stronger here next time.”



Smithley remains 22nd in Xfinity points.



JDM PR