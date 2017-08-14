Dylan Lupton's Strong Run Halted by Late Race Melee

"We had a top-10 car today and were well on our way to finishing that way," said Lupton. "We just got caught up in that big wreck late in the race on the restart - they all wrecked in front of me and there really wasn't much I could do. I really hate it for everyone on this JGL Racing team - they gave me a fast No. 24 Nut Up Toyota today and we were putting together a really good finish."

Dylan would start the 75-lap event from the 15th position as a result of his qualifying effort earlier in the day. At the drop of the green flag, Lupton would display the speed in his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota and quickly climb inside the top-10. Dylan and his JGL Racing team would use some early pit strategy and pit under caution just before the end of the first stage which placed him in the 21st spot at the end of the stage.

After pit stops cycled through, Lupton would start the second stage in the 12th position and he would remain there for the caution free second stage. Stating that he was needing some more rear grip, Dylan would bring the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota down pit road at the end of the second stage for service.

The remaining 35 laps of the Mid-Ohio Challenge was action filled with multiple on track incidents to avoid. Dylan would restart in the 22nd position but he would once again show the speed of his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota as he climbed through the field and was knocking on the door to the top-10 with less than 10 laps remaining. Unfortunately, on a late race restart Dylan was left with nowhere to go as multiple cars in front of him started a chain reaction wreck ultimately collecting the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota. With extensive damage ending his day and his run at a top finish, Lupton was relegated to a disappointing 27th place finish.

"As frustrating as the finish is for us - we need to focus on the positives of having another fast No. 24 Nut Up Toyota," added Dylan. "Our finishes will start to come if we keep having the speed. Again, I want to thank Nut Up for their continued support as well as Ohio Valley Manufacturing who joined us this week in Mid-Ohio."

The JGL Racing team will next head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the running of the Food City 300. The 22nd race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season will be Friday August 18th and can be seen LIVE on NBC Sports Network at 7:30 pm ET. It can also be heard on Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

JGL Racing PR