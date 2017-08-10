Creed to Make Xfinity Debut With Double Duty at Mid-Ohio

Sheldon “The Showstopper” Creed, makes his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this coming weekend in the Mid-Ohio Challenge at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and returns to the Trans Am Series for the third time this season in the First Energy Trans Am 100.

Creed will pilot the #01 United Rentals/A.M. Ortega Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports and the #77 Speedlogix/United Rentals/A.M. Ortega Dodge Challenger for Stevens-Miller Racing in his first visit to the challenging 2.25-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio circuit. In his previous two starts in the Trans Am Series, Creed scored a 9th in his debut at Road Atlanta, after a last lap collision with another car knocked him out of contention for a top-5; and he placed an impressive 4th, from 15th on the grid (due to a penalty for the above-mentioned collision in Atlanta), at the Detroit round of the series. The 19-year-old Creed, who also runs in the Trans Am Series, ARCA, K&N, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and Stadium Super Truck Series, will be making his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start.

Creed is coming off a very busy month of July that saw him compete in five races in three different series. It was a pretty successful month with finishes of 3rd in the ARCA Racing Series event at Iowa Speedway, 5th in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at NHMS, 5th again in the ARCA race at Lucas Oil Raceway and 6th (from last on the grid due to an engine change after practice), in the ARCA event at Pocono Raceway. The only blot on his July copy book came at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway where contact with another truck, while running in the top-5, caused a wreck and eventual overheating problems which resulted in a DNF/27th place finish.

Sheldon Creed on Mid-Ohio:

“I’m super excited to get to finally race in the Xfinity Series and at the famous Mid-Ohio race track. It’s going to be a tough weekend jumping back and forth between the two cars and teams, but I will have Mike Zimicki, who is a top driver coach, working with me so that should make things a lot easier. Mike has sent me a lot of notes on the track and I’ve been running it on iRacing a lot. We also have a Trans Am test day on Friday, so that will help a lot with learning the track. I know that JD Motorsports and Stevens-Miller Racing will bring really good cars, so it’s just up to me to do my job and get the most out of them!”

Sheldon Creed PR