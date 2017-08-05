Progressive Powder Coating, Inc. Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), has partnered with Progressive Powder Coating, Inc. to feature Progressive as the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 5. Byron has captured race fans’ attention with three wins so far this season in the NASCAR ® Xfinity Series (NXS).

Progressive, a highly automated, full-service powder coating finisher, offers value-added services to coat, assemble, pack, and deliver parts. It recently added a third high volume paint line to its operation that is capable of coating products up to 30 feet in length. Progressive’s state-of-the-art eight stage washers are built to handle tough laser scale on site.

“We are excited to see Progressive featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet this weekend. Like Axalta, Progressive is committed to growth and innovation to better serve its customers,” said Mike Cash, Axalta’s Senior Vice President and President of Industrial Coatings. “Motorsports is a great platform to showcase the performance and engineering we aim to achieve on and off the track.”

“Axalta has always been a great partner to us at Progressive,” said John Sikora, General Manager for Progressive Powder Coating. “Their sponsorship of the No. 9 Chevy Car is just another example of their commitment to excellence.”

