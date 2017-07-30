Brett Moffitt No. 96 Northland Foundation Inc. Chevrolet Camaro Iowa Recap

Brett Moffit and the No. 96 Northland Foundation Inc. Chevrolet Camaro made his second NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) career start at Iowa Speedway on Saturday in the U.S. Cellular 250.

Moffit started the 250-lap race from the 21st position and stayed in that vicinity finishing the first stage in 22nd position and 20th in the second stage. Moffitt was battling with a loose in and a tight center condition for the first half of the race, coming to pit road two times, both after the stages ended to get four tires, fuel and chassis adjustments. Still running within the top-20, a caution occurred on lap 231. Moffitt was in the Lucky Dog position when the caution took place placing him back on the lead lap. Under the caution, Moffitt reported that he was loose through the corner. Coming to pit road a final time for four tires, fuel, air pressure and a chassis adjustment, restarting in the 17th position on lap 237. Working his way through the field, Moffitt reached the 13th position when the final caution took place on lap 247. The race was placed into overtime. Restarting on lap 252, Moffitt used the restart to make his way into the 11th spot where he crossed the start-finish line at his hometown track.

Quote

"We came up one short of a top-10 finish but these GMS guys worked hard all weekend and never gave up which was a key element for our 11th place finish. I can't thank GMS Racing and all of the Iowa community enough for this opportunity."