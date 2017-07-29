Preece Scores Victory at Iowa

After an impressive showing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in his first race of 2017, Ryan Preece will score the victory in his second start of 2017 at Iowa Speedway.

“I don’t even know what to say. I got to thank everybody, just everybody involved. I am so lost for words. I don’t know what to say. I am at a lost for words. This is what emotion is. I thought this race would never end, but nothing will beat today,” said Preece

This is Preece’s first NASCAR national series win of his career. He has an average finish in 2017 of 1.5.

Kyle Benjamin finished second.

In his first start of 2017 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Brian Scott finished third.

Brennan Poole, Cole Custer, JJ Yeley, Daniel Hemric, Blake Koch, William Byron, and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

The time of race was two hours, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds. The average speed was 96.900 mph. There were seven cautions for 40 laps. There were four lead changes among four different drivers.

Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a trip to Watkins Glen International for the Zippo 200 at the Glen on August 5th at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Motor Racing Network.