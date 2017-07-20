Chastain Ready to Hit The Bricks

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series rolls into the most famous speedway in the world Saturday.



The Lilly Diabetes 250 is scheduled Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world-famous Brickyard that has hosted Xfinity racers five times. Ross Chastain has competed in a pair of those races.



“You automatically get excited just thinking about racing at Indy,” Chastain said. “There’s so much history there and so many great drivers that have turned laps there. It’s an honor to be in the field.”



Chastain will drive the Illiana Watermelon Association No. 4 Chevrolet Saturday.



The race is expected to have a different flavor from previous Xfinity events at IMS. Teams will race with 2016 spoiler and splitter sizes and with new aero ducts, plus a 7/8-inch restrictor plate. The changes are designed to spice competition.



