Big Machine Racing – Too Tough To Tame

Throwback Weekend Overview

Date: Saturday May 11, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m. eastern

Location: Darlington Raceway 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, SC 29532

Layout: 1.366 mile “egg-shaped” oval “The Track Too Tough To Tame”

Banking: Turns 1 and 2 are 25 degrees, Turns 3 and 4 are 23 degrees, Front straight is 3 degrees and Back straight is 2 degrees.

Laps: 147

Miles: 200.8

Stage Lengths: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 147.

TV: FS1

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. To find the station near you, click here.

Driver Points: 261, 9th place

“I love Darlington,” says Parker Kligerman. “No Pressure. Just driving a scheme that our owner Scott Borchetta won three consecutive Super Truck Championships with. It’s an honor to bring this livery to one of my absolute favorite tracks. Our team continues to scratch and claw, face diversity together and grind it out. We are 9th in points, last year at this time we were in 12th place so we continue to improve on last season.”

