Singing Sergeants to perform the National Anthem with 310th Fighter Squadron flyover prior to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Phoenix Raceway announced today that The United States Air Force Band Singing Sergeants will perform the National Anthem ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 5. Their performance will be accompanied with a flyover by four F-35s from the 310th Fighter Squadron (“Top Hats”) from Luke Air Force Base.

“It’s an honor to have the Singing Sergeants perform before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Their inspirational representation of our men and women in uniform and their performance of the National Anthem will certainly give our fans an overwhelmingly sense of triumph and patriotism going into the final race of the year.”

Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The Singing Sergeants is one of six musical ensembles from The United States Air Force Band and is the official chorus of the United States Air Force. The 24 active-duty musicians support ceremonial and diplomatic functions, education outreach events, and perform concerts throughout Washington, D.C., and the United States.

NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway will be showcasing our military throughout the entire duration of NASCAR Championship Weekend in the track’s midway. Max Impact, the official rock/pop music ensemble of the United States Air Force, will be performing throughout the weekend at the NASCAR Experience Stage. Featuring six active-duty musicians, Max Impact regularly presents high-intensity performances throughout the nation and abroad. Additionally, Military Vehicles and a dedicated United States Air Force Display will be available for fans to check out all weekend long.

Several key military members will serve as pre-race dignitaries throughout the weekend as well. For all three days, Luke Air Force Base personnel will be driving the Toyota Tundras that carry drivers around the track during driver introductions. On Sunday, the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard will be joined by Captain Jeff Rybold from the 56th Fighter Wing as the Chaplain during pre-race ceremonies while the flag unfurling will be done by the Deer Valley Air Force JROTC Cadets.

Only a limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. The action on Friday, Nov. 3, includes the ARCA Menards Series West championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, following a pre-race concert by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will close the season in exciting fashion. Grandstand seats sold out for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in June, but a select number of infield general admission and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain. Grandstand seats are also going fast for Friday and Saturday’s action, so fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure their seats while supplies last.

