Inaugural Guitars & Fast Cars Classic Benefits Middle Tennessee Children

The inaugural Guitars & Fast Cars Classic, a fundraising golf tournament hosted by the Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, teed off with roaring success recently at the picturesque Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet. The event brought together golf enthusiasts, racing fans and corporate partners for a day of spirited competition, all while raising nearly $40,000 to support the Speedway Children’s Charities Nashville chapter’s mission of improving the lives of children in Middle Tennessee.

With a jam-packed turnout and incredible community support, the tournament exceeded all expectations, demonstrating the remarkable impact that a united community can make for the betterment of local youth.

“The Guitars & Fast Cars Classic was an incredible testament to the power of our community coming together for a worthy cause,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci. “It’s not just about the golf or the prizes; it’s about making a meaningful difference in the lives of our region’s youth. Hats off to Hope Mees for her efforts in spearheading this first-time event and setting the bar for even more fantastic golf tournaments and fundraising efforts down the road. Nashville Superspeedway is thrilled to have been a part of this event.”

Prize winners for the scramble-format event included:

First place team • CTC Nashville [16-under-par 56]

Longest drive (men) • Will Cantrell (Pavement Restorations)

Longest drive (women) • Emma Limeberry (Calvert Street Group)

Closest to the pin • Patrick Businda (Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Fastest hole • CTC Nashville [19.13 seconds]

Putting challenge • Chris Duffey (Choate Construction Company)

The success of this event exemplifies the profound impact that collective efforts can have in uplifting the lives of children in Middle Tennessee. Speedway Children’s Charities extends its heartfelt appreciation to all participants, sponsors, and volunteers for their unwavering dedication to this important cause.

As the organization continues its mission to create a brighter future for local children, it invites the community to stay connected and explore additional opportunities to support their initiatives. To learn more about Speedway Children’s Charities and its ongoing efforts, please visit SpeedwayCharities.org/Nashville.

NSS PR