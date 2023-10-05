NASCAR announces date for Xfinity Series' third annual trip to Portland International Raceway in 2024

With NASCAR’s 2024 season schedule announcement earlier today, the third annual edition of the Pacific Office Automation 147 event is confirmed for May 31-June 1, 2024, at Portland International Raceway (PIR). The race weekend will be headlined again by the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The debut of the Pacific Office Automation 147 in June 2022 marked the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first ever visit to PIR and the first trip to the Pacific Northwest by a NASCAR national racing series since 2000. The inaugural event drew a tremendous crowd and was followed by another terrific spectator turnout for the 2023 event.

Both the 2022 and 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances at PIR have produced exciting racing complete with dramatic finishes. In 2022, A.J. Allmendiger won after coming from the very back of the field to take the lead on lap 72 of 75. In 2023, Cole Custer beat Justin Allgaier to the finish line by .142 seconds after taking the lead late after an overtime restart.

“We are thrilled to continue what has become a NASCAR-Portland tradition into 2024. The race fans of the Pacific Northwest have certainly shown their passion for NASCAR over the past two years, so we’re excited to bring the Xfinity Series back to PIR for Year 3!” said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “We can’t thank the City of Portland, the team at PIR, Travel Portland, Sport Oregon, Pacific Office Automation and all of our partners for helping make this major event possible year after year.”

The full 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule announcement can be found here.

Race fans are encouraged to discover all the natural wonders and events Portland has to offer by checking out TravelPortland.com. This NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend featuring the Pacific Office Automation 147 also happens during the renowned annual Portland Rose Festival featuring an array of community events.

Tickets for the 2024 Pacific Office Automation are not yet available for purchase. Ongoing event updates will be posted at RacePortland.com. Stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland.

PIR PR