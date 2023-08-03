New Verizon Wi-Fi Connectivity to Enhance Fan Experience at Michigan International Speedway and Watkins Glen International

Michigan International Speedway (MIS) and Watkins Glen International will both receive high-speed internet upgrades, provided by Verizon, in preparation for the upcoming race weekends at both tracks.

“The new Verizon Wi-fi connectivity is a great addition to our overall fan experience, not only at Michigan International Speedway, but across multiple NASCAR tracks,” said MIS President Joe Fowler. “As we prepare to welcome fans to the upcoming race weekend, we’re ecstatic knowing that our guests will have the capacity to virtually share their captured moments with their friends and family and stay up to date on all things racing.”

With the new Verizon Wireless internet connectivity, powered by Extreme Networks, fans can document their entire weekend of excitement with ease and send all their captured content to their friends and family at home, from multiple locations throughout the venues.

Verizon’s network is free to all guests, with MIS racegoers able to connect in the grandstands, all hospitality and club areas as well as all ticket gates.

Those at Watkins Glen International can connect just as easily and efficiently in multiple locations throughout the grandstands and hospitality areas.

With Verizon serving as the Official Wireless Telecommunications and 5G Mobility Partner of NASCAR, a multitude of NASCAR tracks have upgraded their connectivity through a recent initiative. Talladega Superspeedway, Richmond Raceway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway and Daytona International Speedway have all undergone upgrades, with Michigan International Speedway and Watkins Glen International being the latest to have the high-speed internet installed.

“Delivering an exceptional fan experience is the driving force behind Michigan International Speedway and Watkins Glen International’s network upgrade,” said Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, Americas, Verizon Business. “Whether in their seats or throughout the venue, fans will be able to stream and share their special race day moments quickly and reliably.”

Michigan International Speedway and Watkins Glen International are venues which hold a large host of guests. As such, Verizon tapped Extreme Networks, a NASCAR Technology Partner, to utilize their hardware and supply various Extreme wireless access points across both tracks, enhancing indoor and outdoor wi-fi.

The race weekend at Michigan International Speedway kicks off with the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 on Friday, Aug. 4, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo® 250 on Saturday, Aug. 5. The NASCAR Cup Series will cap off the weekend’s action with the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Then, two weeks after the excitement in Michigan, the attention turns to Watkins Glen International in another triple-header race weekend, beginning on Friday, Aug. 18, with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 19, the drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete in the Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen, followed by the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, Aug. 20.

To purchase race tickets or for more information on either track, please visit www. michiganinternationalspeedway. com or www.TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets

NASCAR PR