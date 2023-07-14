Winners Purses Doubled and Tripled for Opening Night at Mobile Speedway

If you didn’t think the reopening of Mobile International Speedway couldn’t get any bigger, it just did! Speedway Promoter Eddie Shoemaker has announced the winners of each class payout has been doubled and even tripled.

The Pro Late Model Winners Check has gone from $1,200 to $2,500, Pro-Trucks-$750 to $1,500, Sportsman TRIPLED $500 to$1,500 for local car $1,750 for out-of-town car, Pure Stock $300 to $800 and the top 5 of the Crown Stock Class has been increased by $120 per position.

The increase in purses have been made possible with support from Mon Louis Island Marine Construction, Stagner Construction, Theodore Recycling, Revitalization Heating and Air and Island Motors II.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support from the community in reopening the Speedway,” said Shoemaker. “These guys have put up some serious cash for Saturday night and our guys are gonna put on show, buckle up!”

Racing returns to Mobile International Speedway Saturday night at 8:00PM with a full slate of racing with, Pro-Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks, Crown Stocks and Legacy Stocks. Racing will be followed by a massive fireworks show. Saturday night racing action night will be broadcast nationally live on the Racingamerica.com platform.

Ticket prices for Saturday night: Grandstand Ticket prices for Adults-$15, Kids 6-11-$5, Senior-$12, Military-$12, Student 12-17 $12. Pit Pass- All pit passes $30. MIS does not currently have the ability to take Credit Cards please bring cash or there will be ATMs available.

The track has another open practice scheduled for today July 13th from 5-9. Admission is $10 per person. The grandstands will not be open for practice because of the work going on in this area.

MIS PR