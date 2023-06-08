NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Milwaukee Mile Camping On Sale Now

Infield camping for the Clean Harbors 175 weekend featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is on sale now.

Spots will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis in the infield starting Friday, August 25. Registration and check-in times are still to be determined and will be announced at a later date. Checkout time will be at 11:00am CT on Monday, August 28.

Camping will be $50 for a Saturday and Sunday pass, and $75 for a weekend pass for Friday through Monday morning. An event ticket and an overnight camping voucher are needed. Infield camping passes can be purchased by clicking here.

Camping for the Father’s Day 100 on Sunday, June 18 featuring the ASA STARS National Tour is also available. Camping passes for that event can be purchased by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Clean Harbors 175 marks the first race for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since May 2009, a race won by Ron Hornaday. The series will be joined by the ARCA Menards Series for the Sprecher 150 Sunday afternoon before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Clean Harbors 175 weekend, please log on to trackenterprises.com.

The Clean Harbors 175 from the Milwaukee Mile will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, August 27 beginning at 4 p.m. EDT. The race will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Track Enterprises PR