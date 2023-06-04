Fleming Qualified on Pole before Rain Delay at Bowman Gray

For the third straight week rain has affected racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Right after qualifying was completed for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series, cars were brought out for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series' first 15-lap race. But the rain began to fall before the green flag was flown. Race officials then decided to postpone the racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Saturday's originally-scheduled Elite Underground 100 in the Modified Series will be moved to next week. The Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50, which has now been postponed three times because of rain, will be moved to another date to be announced later.

In addition to next week's Elite Underground 100 Modified race, there will be racing in the Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50. Also, there will be twin 20-lap races in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, and a Midway Mobile Storage Chain Race.

The Sportsman 100 scheduled for next week is canceled, with the next 100-lap Sportsman race scheduled for June 24. Also on June 24, double points will be awarded in each division.

The Modifieds were able to qualify on Saturday, so the results will stand for next week's 100-lapper. But there will be qualifying for the Thunder Road Stadium Stock 50, with a redraw for the top six qualifiers.

The top five qualifiers in Saturday's Modified race were Chris Fleming at 13.194, Burt Myers at 13.242, Brandon Ward at 13.278, Jason Myers at 13.290, and Daniel Beeson at 13.295.

The fop four had the opportunity to take the Fans' Challenge. They could elect to start in the rear - and if they battled back to a top-four finish, they would win all or part of $3,000.

Fleming was asked and he declined.

"There's no outside," he said. "I'm not going to do it tonight."

Burt Myers, who is in first place in the points championship, also declined.

"Not tonight," he said. "The track's got to come in just a little bit more. Once this outside starts coming in here a little bit better, you'll see some guys start going to the back. But tonight, we'll see if we can't draw it on the poll and win this thing.

Burt Myers actually drew second behind Danny Propst. Daniel Beeson drew third and Randy Butner was fourth.

Brandon Ward also declined the opportunity to take the Fans' Challenge.

"I let the guys decide tonight," he said. "They wanted to take the chance and draw. So, we're not going to volunteer to go to the rear."

Ward drew 11th for next week's race. The only other driver who had the opportunity to take the Fans' Challenge was Jason Myers. Jason Myers took the Challenge and will start in the rear next week at No. 22.

"I'm going to take my chances," Jason Myers said. "I mean, these fans came to see a show. We're going to try and put one on for them and try to make a little money at the same time. It's a toss-up. So we're going to go for it."

