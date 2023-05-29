Grandview Speedway June Schedule Is Packed With Action, Usac Eastern Storm, Pa 410 Sprint Speedweek, $10 Admission 90’s Night, June 3 Triple-Header on A.D. Moyer Lumber Company Night

The racing action has been hot so far this season, but it will get even hotter in the month of June with seven action-packed events at Grandview Speedway.

The month of June begins with A.D. Moyer Lumber Company as the presenting race night sponsor for the Saturday, June 3 racing program featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, and the Wingless Super Sportsman.

The Wingless Super Sportsman will be making their only visit of the season to the high-banked speedway, in a program that features qualifying events for all three classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap features for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and the Wingless Super Sportsman.

On Saturday, June 3 pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and racing starting at 7:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $22, students 10-15 with ID are $12, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The second weekend of June will be a double-header, with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racing Series holding their program on Friday, June 9 along with the Xcel 600 Modifieds starting at 7 pm.

This will be followed by a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series two-division program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman on Saturday, June 10.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is up next with the Amsoil USAC National Sprint Series Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic on Tuesday, June 13 joined by the 358 Modifieds. The non-wing action of the USAC National series is always an annual must-see event.

Saturday, June 17 will be another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series two-division program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman along with another fan participation Trivia night contest where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing.

The following Saturday, June 24 will feature a trip back in time, as speedway management hosts 90’s night. Grandstand admission for this night will be rolled back to 1990’s pricing at just $10 for a program of T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman!

The thrilling month of action will go out with a bang heading into the Independence holiday with one of the biggest races of the season, as Grandview hosts the $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup, featuring the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series along with the 358 Modifieds on Tuesday, June 27.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Saturday, June 3 – A.D. MOYER LUMBER NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Tue. June 13 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES –JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC EASTERN STORM – USAC National Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS NIGHT

Sat. June 17 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm

Sat. June 24 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tue. June 27 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 33rd annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series – $10,000 to win 410 Sprint Hodnett Cup, 358 Modifieds* - 7:30 pm - HVAC DISTRIBUTORS PARTNERS FOR SUCCESS NIGHT

Grandview Speedway PR