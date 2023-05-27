Today’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Postponed until Monday at Noon ET; Cup Series Practice and Qualifying Canceled

Due to prolonged inclement weather in the forecast, NASCAR has announced that Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will now start at Noon ET on Monday. Spectator gates will open at 10 a.m.

The broadcast networks for the Alsco Uniforms 300 remain unchanged – FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR canceled tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying. The starting lineup for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will be set per the rule book. William Byron will start from the pole.

The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee will be in effect for Alsco Uniforms 300 ticketholders unable to attend the rescheduled race on Monday. Fans with Alsco Uniforms 300 unscanned tickets may exchange them ticket-for-ticket for equal or lesser value toward any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race during the next calendar year. Details can be found at www.CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com .

Sunday’s schedule for the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 remains as follows:

10 a.m. Circle K Speed Street opens

2:30 p.m. Spectator gates open

6 p.m. Coca-Cola 600

Further details regarding Sunday driver appearances and concerts can be found at www.CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase tickets for the Alsco Uniforms 300 either at the gates, online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 is sold out for admission but will be broadcast on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

KEEP TRACK:

