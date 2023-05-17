Award Winning GT Radiators to Sponsor Balls to the Wall Segment Leaders, Duane Howard Latest 358 Modified Entry for Sunday, May 28 Modified Thunder Event at Grandview Speedway

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series of 2023 will open on Sunday night, May 28 with the return of the Pioneer Pole Buildings 2nd Annual Balls to the Wall 50 Invert Race for 358 Modifieds, joined by a complete program of 602 Sportsman at the Grandview Speedway. Race time is set for 7:30 PM

The PPB Balls to the Wall 50 is very different from your traditional fifty lap feature, with two inverts taking place, one on lap 20 and again on lap 35 when the top four in running order will invert. The leaders on lap 20 and 35 will pocket the GT Radiators Bonus of $1,500 with $400 going to second, $200 for third, $100 for fourth and $50 going to fifth through tenth at each invert.

GT Radiators of Ambler, PA has a history of being recognized for outstanding customer service and just recently was inducted into the Business Hall of Fame Best of 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. Harry and George Turner credit their hard working employees and family for their business success.

In 2023, GT Radiators will again be an active sponsor with Thunder on the Hill and they’ll play a big part in the Sunday, May 28 Balls to the Wall Modified 50 lap Invert Race. GT Radiators are sponsoring the Bonus money paid to the leaders on lap 20 and lap 35 of the Balls to the Wall 50.

Drivers are asked to pre-enter for this event to be eligible for the posted payoff and bonus money. There is no entry fee. To pre-enter, call 443 513 4456 and provide the drivers name and car number.

Duane Howard of Oley, PA is the lates pre-entry for this event along with Ryan Krachun, Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Ryan Watt, Kevin Hirthler, Louden Reimert, Ray Swinehart, Craig Whitmoyer, Doug Manmiller and Rick Laubach to name a few.

This race of chance and strategy offers another twist. If one driver should lead lap 20, 35 and go on to win the 50 lap event, Pioneer Pole Buildings will serve up a $4,000 bonus making the win worth $12,000.

The 358 Modifieds will qualify through a series of heat race events with the top twelve qualifiers drawing for the top twelve starting spots. A field of twenty-four cars will start the event that will pay $500 to take the green.

Also on the program will be the 602 Sportsman, take part in heat race qualifying leading up to a 25 lap feature that will pay $1,200 to win and $130 to start the twenty-four car field.

Race time is set for 7:30 PM with gates opening at 5 PM. Order your advance tickets for Sunday, May 28 by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly, provide you first and last name and the number of tickets you want. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the Will Call Window after 4 PM. Advance ticket holds may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM, one half hour prior to gates opening at 5 PM.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators of Ambler, PA

Sunday, May 28 7:30 PM

Modified Balls to the Wall 50 Plus 602 Sportsman

“A Unique, Wild & Crazy Invert Race for the Modifieds”

Possible $12,000 to win 50 lap Invert Race

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$23,023 To Win

*NASCAR points

