Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway Join NASCAR Day Giveathon In Honor of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary

Virginia-based tracks Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway join NASCAR, The NASCAR Foundation, Speedway Motorsports and Speedway Children’s Charities for the first-ever NASCAR Day Giveathon, an online giving campaign to raise $750,000 in charitable funds for local charities in all 50 states, including Virginia.

Each participating nonprofit organizations has its own online Giveathon page to solicit donations at www.nascardaygiveathon.org. Donors visiting the site can designate funds throughout the 75-hour window.

“We’re elated to kick-off the NASCAR Day Giveathon and raise funds for nonprofit organizations across our racing communities. We want to encourage everyone to donate during the next 75 hours and help make a difference,” said Nichole Krieger, Vice President and Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. “There’s no better way to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary than coming together along with our sponsors to make the NASCAR Day Giveathon event an impactful initiative.”

Participating charities in Virginia include:

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – Alexandria, VA

National Society of Black Engineers – Alexandria, VA

BASSETT COMMUNITY CENTER INC. – Bassett, VA

Henry County Food Pantry Inc. – Bassett, VA

Society Of St Andrew Inc. – Big Island, VA

Fraternal Order of Eagles – Castlewood, VA

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville Inc – Charlottesville, VA

New Vision Youth Services Inc. – Chesapeake, VA

Operation Save Lives Inc. – Clarksville, VA

GOD'S PIT CREW – Danville, VA

WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION – Danville, VA

Safe Surfin' Foundation – Floyd, VA

Operation Home Inc. – Forest, VA

Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging Front – Royal, VA

Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation – Halifax, VA

Roanoke Valley House Rescue – Hardy, VA

HENRICO EDUCATION FOUNDATION, INC. – Henrico, VA

Starz24 – Leesburg, VA

Southern Area Agency on Aging – Martinsville, VA

United Way of Henry County & Martinsville Inc. – Martinsville, VA

Canary Academy Online Inc. – Midlothian, VA

Hope For Learning Foundation – Midlothian, VA

New Kent County Sheriff – New Kent, VA

Friends Of Newport News Fire Department Inc. – Newport News, VA

Habitat For Humanity of South Hampton Roads Inc. – Norfolk, VA

Rings Vs Rent Scholarship Foundation – Quinton, VA

Cameron K Gallagher Foundation – Richmond, VA

Comfort Zone Camp Inc. – Richmond, VA

Compassion Animal Project – Richmond, VA

FEED MORE, INC. – Richmond, VA

HOSPITAL HOSPITALITY HOUSE OF RICHMOND INC. – Richmond, VA

Project Give Back to Community – Richmond, VA

YMCA OF GREATER RICHMOND – Richmond, VA

The Giveathon, which runs from Tuesday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET until 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 19, features bonus grants and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations as well as T-shirts and memorabilia items as incentives for donors.

Every hour during the 75-hour window, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports will randomly award one (1) $750 bonus grant to charities who receive at least one $25 donation during that hour.

Additionally, matching gift donations will be available throughout the day of May 19 thanks to the generosity of Giveathon sponsors, including NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports, Coca-Cola, Jeep Beach, and First Nation Group. Sponsors will continue to match donations in their designated hour until they reach their specified dollar amount. The following breakdown explains the matching gift donations per hour available on Thursday, May 19 from 9 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET NASCAR $10,000 Match 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET Speedway Motorsports $10,000 Match 11:00 a.m. – Noon ET Jeep Beach $10,000 Match 1:00 p.m.– 2:00 p.m. ET First Nation Group

(veterans/military charities) $25,000 Match 4:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m. ET Jeep Beach $15,000 Match 5:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. ET Coca-Cola $25,000 Match 6:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m. ET NASCAR $15,000 Match 7:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. ET Speedway Motorsports $15,000 Match

Donor incentives include the opportunity to be listed on the bed of three GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado RSTs competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at North Wilkesboro on Saturday, May 20; a commemorative Helmet for the first 100 donors who contribute $750 or more; a commemorative coin for the first 300 donors of $50 or more; and a commemorative t-shirt for the first 3,000 donors of $75 or more.

NASCAR fans can also follow along throughout the 75-hour window by tuning into the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel and following The NASCAR Foundation’s social channels, which will feature charity spotlights through the campaign

For more information and to make a donation, go to www.nascardaygiveathon.org

Richmond Raceway PR