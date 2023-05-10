Infield Camping Sold Out for NASCAR Race Weekend At Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway announced today that infield camping for the NASCAR weekend – featuring the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series – has officially sold out for the second year in a row.

“Selling out our infield camping for the second year in a row is a huge testament to the dedication and passion our fans have for coming out to spend their weekend with us,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler. “We still have general camping and grandstand tickets available for what is sure to be a thrilling weekend of racing once again here in the Irish Hills.”

Fans can still purchase grandstand tickets along with outside campsites across Michigan’s largest registered campground for the race weekend. Campsite areas still available include Brookfest Acres located outside of turn 4, Brooklyn Trails located on Brooklyn Highway across from the track, M50 Creekside located behind turn 3 and Tree Farm which is just outside of turns 3 and 4.

Familiar faces who have won in both the Xfinity and Cup races at M.I.S. over the years will return to battle it out on the two-mile speedway in August. Joey Logano has one Xfinity Series win and three Cup Series wins at the track, while Kyle Busch has found victory lane twice in the Xfinity Series and once in the Cup Series. Kevin Harvick, competing this year in his final race at Michigan, has dominated at the track, winning six times in the Cup Series with five of these wins coming in his last seven starts at M.I.S.

The August race weekend at M.I.S. begins with the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 on Friday, August 4, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday, August 5. The NASCAR Cup Series will cap off the weekend’s action with the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 6. General Admission tickets for Friday are $10 and kids 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $39 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Kids 12 and under also get a free Sunday Pre-Race Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health. Campsites are available starting at $130.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets, and can stay connected to Michigan International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

