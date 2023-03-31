All-New AutoFair a Celebration of All Things Automotive

Things to see, things to do – for people who love cars. In just two weeks, Charlotte Motor Speedway will roll out a fan-favorite event with an all-new feel as AutoFair returns to the famed entertainment facility to celebrate all things automotive and the community that drives car culture. The four-day show, April 13-16, will be highlighted by a number of new attractions and events that pay homage to the history, artistry and innovation of the automobile.

“For more than 45 years, AutoFair has brought together some of the best cars and biggest names in the automotive world,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “As we look to the future, we want to continue to build on that legacy, to find ways to engage auto enthusiasts around the world and to celebrate the passion that drives the industry forward. From bringing in industry experts for panel discussions and providing interactive, immersive experiences to creating the all-new, world-class Smith Heritage Invitational, there truly is something for everyone at AutoFair.”

Highlights of the all-new AutoFair include:

Showcasing History, Creativity: Located in the heart of the infield, the Showcase Pavilion will pay tribute to NASCAR’s 75 th anniversary season with a collection of two dozen historic vehicles from the 1930s to today, including the famed T-Rex machine that the legendary Jeff Gordon drove to a dominant victory in the 1997 Winston at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The pavilion will also feature a few creative head-turners in a wild-and-wacky display with names like “Trippy Tippy Hippy Van” and “The Fishbowl,” as well as two screen-used creations from the 1960s hit television series “The Munsters” and a collection award winners from some of the top car shows around the country.

A collection of some of the most rare and sought-after automobiles from the world’s top collectors, the inaugural Smith Heritage Invitational at the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway brings together a once-in-a-lifetime assemblage of exclusive vehicles that pays tribute to the history and artistry of all things automotive. Curated in partnership with automotive icon Ray Evernham, the 20-car collection includes three Le Mans winners, a 1905 Columbia Mark XXXV Eletric, a 2020 McLaren Senna GTR and all things in between. This is truly an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see so many amazing cars in one place, and it’s only taking place on Sunday, April 16 at AutoFair. Tune-Up the Weekend: New for 2023, visitors looking to tune-up their event experience can take advantage of a high-end hospitality offering in The Paddock Club. For $150, guests will enjoy access to the AutoFair and Smith Heritage Invitational, entry into exclusive Q&A sessions with industry experts, VIP parking, food and beverage service and an indoor, climate-controlled infield hospitality area with a rooftop observation deck.

MORE INFO:

The new-look AutoFair will transform the famed 1.5-mile speedway throughout the weekend. The latest technology, trends, parts and products will fill the Manufacturer’s Midway. Guests can test drive the current line of Chevrolet vehicles and visit all-new themed areas that explore the latest from the worlds of electric and off-road vehicles. Additionally, the reconfigured swap meet, hosted by the Hornet’s Nest Region AACA, will provide a wide array of hard-to-find parts and memorabilia.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets are $15 for adults. Admission is FREE for children 12 and under with an adult. Guests can upgrade their AutoFair experience to include high-end hospitality in the Paddock Club, featuring private appearances by industry leaders, food, VIP parking and more. Tickets are available online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or at the gate.

