Annual Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and Trans Am weekend renamed Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

Formerly known as the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, Permco has been named the title sponsor of the SpeedTour weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course highlighted by the traditional classes of racing from the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA). The event, set for June 23-25, is now named Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio and remains the longest continuously-running spectator event at the legendary road course in Lexington, Ohio.

The Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio will feature a diverse mix of vintage and contemporary racing action from six different series together known as SpeedTour. SpeedTour is a collection of dynamic racing series ranging from SVRA racing providing “history in motion” to exciting sports car action from International GT, the newly formed Prototype Spring Series Association and the ever-popular Trans Am Series. The on track action is rounded off with open-wheel competition from the rising stars of the sport racing in the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.).

As previously announced, in addition to the name entitlement rights to the SpeedTour weekend, Permco, an Ohio-based manufacturing leader of high-pressure hydraulic gear pumps and motors, is also sponsoring the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) annual gathering at Mid-Ohio. For the 28th time, the Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will convene motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country at the facility on July 21-23. Motorcycling activities will span across all 380 acres of Mid-Sports Car Course.

“In 1973, my dad was both angry and proud to learn that I, at age 10, had been driving his white Porsche 914 around the block while he was at work. I am fourth generation in our Permco family business, and I can’t recall any generation of Shell family members who didn’t have a love affair with sports cars,” said Robby Shell, chief operating officer of Permco. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to sponsor such an exciting event.”

Through this new partnership with Mid-Ohio, Permco will receive significant trackside signage, other onsite branding and display activations at each of the four major spectator events at the track. Permco will also have access to tickets, hospitality and VIP experiences across the 2023 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course racing season.

“We are grateful to have Permco on board as the new entitlement partner for this celebration of vintage sports cars and the historic Trans Am Series,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “With their passion for sports car racing, I am looking forward to the next chapter in the Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio event!”

The 2023 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule for spectator events is as follows:

June 23-25 – Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

(SpeedTour featuring Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and Trans Am)

June 30-July 2 – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid

(NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)

July 7-8 – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

(NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event)

July 21-23 – Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

(AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

Schedule subject to change.

Season Race Pass and single event tickets at advance pricing offering additional savings through April 24 are available now at midohio.com. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission at Mid-Ohio when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, Twitter @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news.

Mid Ohio PR