IMSA, Sebring Honor Track’s Military History with Park Dedication

SEBRING, Fla. – Hundreds of heroes have created their legacy over seven decades of racing at Sebring International Raceway. Before that, thousands of military members prepared to take on heroic tasks in World War II when the racetrack site served as a U.S. Army airfield training base. To commemorate the efforts and sacrifice of those brave veterans, officials from IMSA, the track, the city of Sebring and others gathered Wednesday evening to dedicate Hendricks Field Memorial Park, a small circular greenway in the track’s infield that was once the literal center hub of the airbase. Hendricks Field was constructed in the second half of 1941, completed just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor that launched the U.S. into World War II. It was the first U.S. Army training base for the B-17 bomber known as the “Flying Fortress.” According to Wayne Estes, president of Sebring International Raceway, more than 10,000 pilots trained at Hendricks from 1942-45 as well as thousands of navigators, bombardiers, gunners, paratroopers, instructors, soldiers and support personnel. The city of Sebring took over the property when the airfield closed after the war in 1945. Five years later, the first endurance race was conducted on the old runways, launching another legacy that continues this weekend with the 71st running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.