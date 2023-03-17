Weather impedes Friday qualifying sessions at AMS

Mother Nature got the best of Friday’s afternoon qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway for both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, as the respective sessions were canceled due to rain in the area.

NCTS points leader Zane Smith will start on the pole for Saturday’s Fr8 208 (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The subsequent lineup will be set by performance metrics per the NASCAR Rule Book: 15% of a fastest lap time position in the previous series event, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position in the previous series event, 25% of the owner’s final race finish position in the previous event and 35% of the Owner Points position.

Sammy Smith, who won last week’s showdown at Phoenix Raceway, will lead the pack to begin Saturday’s Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).

While Mother Nature won the day Friday, forecasts for Saturday’s slate of on-track action at AMS are much more favorable. Qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 precedes the doubleheader racing with the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 running back-to-back. The weekend culminates with the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday.

