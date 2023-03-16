Cars and Coffee Returns to the IMS Museum on April 8

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announces the return of Cars & Coffee presented by Graham Rahal Performance on Saturday, April 8, from 8–11 a.m. (ET) in the East Lot of the Museum, located inside the Speedway’s famed 2.5-mile oval. Admission is free for participants and the public.

The popular cruise-in gathering of motoring aficionados, which averaged nearly 700 historic, custom, and high-performance two- and four-wheel vehicles each event in 2022, is set to return to its “second Saturday of the month” this year.

“We are excited for the return of Cars & Coffee at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum,” said Joe Hale, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum President. “The event has become a staple of the Indianapolis automotive community, attracting a variety of great vehicles. We hope visitors make a day of it and explore the Museum, especially our new exhibitions this year, Second and Epic Drama.”

New this year, Graham Rahal Performance (GRP) joins as presenting sponsor of the series. GRP was started by NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Graham Rahal and is a custom tuning and performance parts company based just outside of Indianapolis.

“We are honored to partner with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum for their 2023 Cars & Coffee series. As a specialty vehicle dealership and aftermarket performance facility, we value the history and uniqueness of the IMS Museum’s art and are excited to showcase the best of motorsport and street cars at each event. There is no doubt that our combined efforts will provide an outstanding experience for the car community this season.” Graham Rahal

While admission to the family-friendly Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Cars & Coffee presented by Graham Rahal Performance events is free, attendees are encouraged to donate to the Museum at the event or purchase a membership. As a non-profit organization, the Museum relies on the generosity of members, visitors, sponsors, and donors to maintain its vast collection, create new and exciting exhibitions and events, and invest in the future of the Museum.

This year, Founders Grounds and Jack’s Donuts will provide complimentary coffee and donuts, respectively.

Cars & Coffee participants and visitors must enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grounds via Gate 2, the four-lane tunnel on 16th Street. Once through the tunnel, participants will be directed to turn right and park in the Museum’s East Lot, while visitors without a participating car should park in the Museum’s daily visitor parking lots.

Location may change due to activity at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Participants and guests are encouraged to check Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s website and social media (@imsmuseum) for any announcements.

The Museum will be open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. during the event. Tickets to the Museum are free for members, $15/Adults, $14/Seniors, $8/Youth (ages 6-15), and Free/Children (ages 5 & under).

IMS Museum PR