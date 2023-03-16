Pit Party Returning to NAPA Spring Sizzler Weekend at Stafford Speedway

Stafford Speedway officials have released the weekend schedule for the 2023 NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® and have included a return of the NAPA Auto Parts Pit Party. A fan favorite over the years, the NAPA Pit Party is a chance for race fans to meet drivers and get up close to the race cars prior to the afternoon’s events.

“We heard the fans, they’ve been asking for the pit party to make a comeback,” explained Stafford Speedway General Manager David Arute. “After changing the Spring Sizzler® format last season, we took a look and found a spot in the weekend schedule to make the pit party work. We’re really looking forward to getting the fans and drivers together to kick off the new season.”

Order NAPA Spring Sizzler® Tickets

NAPA Spring Sizzler® Event Info

The NAPA Pit Party is scheduled to be held Sunday, April 30th at approximately 3:00pm following SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Late Model qualifying. Fans will have one hour to meet with their favorite drivers before the afternoon’s events kick-off culminating in the 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®.

The schedule for Saturday, April 29th’s NAPA Auto Parts Duel has also been released. The NAPA Duels include two 40-lap Open Modified features that will set the lineup for Sunday’s NAPA Spring Sizzler®. Also on hand is the American Canadian Tour Late Model division, who already have 31 entries as of March 16th, along with Stafford’s Limited Late Model, Street Stock, and Vintage All-Stars.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR