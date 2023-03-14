Mahoning Valley Speedway Hobby Stocks to see increase in winner's share

When Corey Edelman won the very first Hobby Stock feature at Mahoning Valley Speedway on April 13, 2013, it was only a four car field and little did anyone know from that humble beginning 10 years ago the class would blossom undeniably into one of the most supported divisions at the paved ¼-mile oval.

Over that past decade car counts would swell at times to 30-lus cars per week and likewise the competition level has risen in each year since.

Now with the start of the 2023 season just a few weeks away track owners Jack and Rebecca Carlino are happy to announce that beginning with race number one on Saturday, April 8, the feature winner of a 25-lap Hobby Stock main event will see a $50 increase, making it $300 to score a victory.

“There’s no question the Hobby Stocks have been a strong and supportive class with us at Mahoning Valley Speedway and we’ve talked about it for some time about rewarding them with a better payout to win a feature and it’s time we stepped up and did so,” said Jack Carlino.

“We’re very happy to be able to make it a little sweeter to win a Hobby Stock feature and let me say we truly appreciate all of our racers in all of our classes and we’re continually looking at ways to better them when it comes to the payout window.”

In 195 features run to date there have been 44 different winners, led by Edelman who has a record 30 class wins. He is also the defending and three time champion.

The Hobby Stocks had grown so much over time that in 2020 a Rookie Hobby Stock class was put in place and is now referred to as the Futures division.

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Opening Night 2023 is slated for Saturday, April 8 at 3:00 pm headlined by the Race of Champions Series Modifieds plus Street Socks, Dirt Modifieds, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks, Futures and the JuiceBox Division.

This coming Saturday, March 18 from noon to 4:00 pm will be the first of four Test and Tune sessions. The others take place on Saturday, March 25 and April 1 & 2. Pit gates will open at 11:00 am. It will be $10 per person and $25 per car to enter the pits. Grandstands are free.

A reminder also that season passes will be available for purchase during Test n Tune sessions. Must have a photo ID. Passes are non-transferrable no exceptions.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR