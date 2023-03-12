NASCAR Increases Support to Grandview Drivers, New Led Lighting Added in Pit Area, Season Opener Is April 1

Drivers competing at NASCAR sanctioned Grandview Speedway will have the chance to race for additional point fund monies during the 2023 racing season.

With Grandview being part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series once again for the new season, the 32nd consecutive year of the partnership, NASCAR has increased the amount of their support to the drivers for the season’s end point standings.

In the previous several seasons the driving Champion as well as the top five finishers in the year end point standings for both the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsmen were rewarded with point money from NASCAR.

Now NASCAR, and Grandview Speedway management are announcing that for the new season, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series will be awarding point money to the top ten drivers in both classes, this is in addition to the point fund money from Grandview Speedway.

Drivers who compete at the NASCAR sanctioned facility now have the opportunity to compete for the Grandview Track, NASCAR Track, State, Regional, and National championships all in one season. This will make racing at the one-third-of-a-mile high-banked facility a very profitable venture for Grandview’s regular competitors.

Speedway management would also like to give an update on the continuing improvements at the one-third-of-a-mile facility. Last year a totally new LED track lighting system was unveiled for the Speedway’s 60th anniversary, now new LED lighting has been installed for competitors in the pit area as planned. This is another step in the overall light improvement project.

Lighting has now been upgraded on the racetrack, pit area, staging lane, pit area restrooms, pit area entrance and grandstand walkway areas. As was the case last year when all new wiring was used and installed underground, the new wiring in the pit area will be installed underground in due time as well.

Last season’s lighting upgrade was well received by both competitors and fans alike, as everyone said it was almost like watching the racing in bright sunshine!

Competition Director Brad Missimer worked on the project again this winter and would like to thank all those who provided their help to make this project happen.

Brian Schaffer and the Phillips Brothers Electrical Company, from whom all the electrical supplies were purchased, was very instrumental in getting the necessary supplies and providing many hours of work.

Huge thanks also goes out to Don Schaffer, Jeff Stapleton, Eric Clark, and Glenn Mertz who all put in many hours of work in adding the new lights to the pit area after all their help last season on the major track project.

The first race of a brand-new season is always one of the most anticipated race events of each year, so when the green flag drops on Saturday night April 1 at Grandview Speedway, it will begin the 61st consecutive season of stock car racing at the one-third-of-a-mile high banked clay raceway, all under the direction of the founding Rogers family.

The VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker is open to both Big and Small Block Modified competitors. The race will be 50-laps, paying a cool $7500 to win as well as $1000 to take the green flag in the main event. The feature race winner will also receive a guaranteed starting spot in the September 16 Freedom 76.

Grandview Speedway management has announced a few new changes for the annual championship event. New for this season, the Opening Night program will now be sanctioned by NASCAR and will be the first point race of the new campaign for both the Modified and Sportsman divisions toward both the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Championships.

As was announced earlier, only the driver is required to hold a NASCAR license for competition during the season, with owners and crew members having the option to enter the pits as members or pay a non-member fee. Management does encourage purchasing the NASCAR license for the additional insurance coverage.

For the Bruce Rogers Memorial event, all drivers are welcome to compete as in years past, and if any driver is not a track regular, the Speedway will cover the cost of the $25 temporary NASCAR driver license for this one night of competition.

The feature event will qualify 24 cars to start. There will be no provisional or guaranteed starters added of any kind. Heat races will be lined up by a straight draw, consolation qualifiers will follow to set the field for the 50-lap championship feature.

There is no entry fee for this special event, however drivers are encouraged to pre-enter by calling or texting 484.256.4375, providing the driver’s name, contact information and phone number. Drivers are also reminded to visit the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com to print and fill out a W-9 form and bring it with them to the track on Opening Night. The W-9 form must be provided to the pit office to be eligible for drivers to draw for heat race starting spots.

Information on car rules (tires and weights etc.) are listed for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Bruce Rogers Memorial tab.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will also begin their point season on the Opening Night program in a full show which includes qualifying events and a 25-lap feature race. Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm.

Saturday, April 8 is set aside as a rain date if needed for the opener. However, if not needed, then it will be a two-division program for the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

With VP Racing Fuels sponsoring the Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker, VP Racing Fuels will have a fuel truck on site at the track for this event.

Prior to Opening Night, two events will be staged at Grandview Speedway. First will be the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage car double-program Saturday, March 18 starting at 1 pm. followed by the Free-to-the-public practice session open to all classes on Saturday, March 25 beginning at 12 Noon.

Speedway management would also like to let all race teams that compete at Grandview know that our American Racer tire shipment has arrived. At this time tires are available at BFP Specialty in Bethel, Pa. They will also be available at the track on practice day March 25th. We will be making arrangements and announcing the days and times for tire sales at the Bechtelsville location.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR