Napa Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Gears up for Huge 2023 Season of High Profile & Unique Events at Grandview Speedway

The 2023 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at the Grandview Speedway will showcase four premier and totally unique events and it kicks off on Sunday night, May 28 with the Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds. This event, created at, and only to be seen at the Grandview Speedway is a 50 lap, $5,000 to win Modified feature. But wait there’s more….

During the 50 lap feature, the field will slow on lap 20 and again on lap 35 when the leader will earn $1,500 for leading the segment. The top four cars on lap 20 and 35 will invert then go after the $5,000 check to win the feature. There will be a special payoff to all drivers running in the top ten on lap 20 and 35 in addition to the base payoff. Last year, Craig Von Dohren won the “Balls to the Wall” 50 with Duane Howard and Kevin Hirthler leading the segments.

This invert race challenges some drivers with strategy as others just go, balls to the wall. If one driver should lead both segments worth $3,000 and win the feature event, the payoff would be worth $8,000. With special thanks to Pioneer Pole Buildings, an additional $4,000 bonus is posted to any driver that sweeps the show making the 50 lap win worth $12,000. The 602 Sportsman will be part of the racing program taking part in qualifying events leading up to their 25 lap feature. Race time is set for 7:30 PM.

The AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprints National Tour presented by Pioneer Pole Buildings will invade Grandview with the running of the Eastern Storm on Tuesday night, June 13. The USAC Sprints will go 40 laps in the Jesse Hockett Classic that will pay $6,000 to the winner. This show is always a popular event for the fans and if you have never seen non-wing 410 sprint cars on the Hill, you need to be sure to catch this one. You’ll see slide jobs, some wheel banging and a bounce or two off that outside boiler plate wall that makes this show so exciting. The 358 Modifieds will be on this popular program with qualifying heats leading up to the 30 lap feature event. Gates will open at 5 PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM.

The Thunder Series continues on Tuesday night, June 27 when HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night will present the Hodnett Cup in the Pennsylvania Sprint Speed Week Series. The 410 Sprints will go 35 laps with a $10,000 payday to the winner. This event will also include the 358 Modifieds in this summer night popular double-header with gates opening at 5 PM and race time set for 7:30 PM.

For the June 13 and June 27 events, Pioneer Pole Buildings will again post a $2,000 bonus to any first time Modified feature winner. It will be a very memorable night for any first time Thunder winner as they will earn $5,000 to win the 30 lap main event.

In 2022, Alex Yankowski driving the Rich Stankiewicz modified enjoyed a jubilant victory lane celebration after winning his first ever Thunder on the Hill feature and collected the PPB $5,000 payday for the win. That same year, Tim Buckwalter was a near PPB First Time Bonus Award winner and other drivers coming so close where Ryan Krachun and Matt Stangle.

Looking to the June 13 and June 27 thirty lap modified events on the Thunder Series schedule, Buckwalter, Krachun and Stangle could again be in the hunt for the bonus along with Dylan Swinehart, Louden Reimert, Mike Lisowski, John Willman, Craig Whitmoyer and Brett Gilmore to name a few.

Thunder on the Hill is proud to be the first in the Northeast to unveil the High Limit 410 Sprints on Tuesday night, July 25. Race sponsor Levan Machine & Truck Equipment proudly present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints. Only twelve tracks in the country were selected to host a High Limits Sprint event and Grandview was one of the first to accept the offer. This is a stand alone 410 sprint event that will include time trials, qualifying and a 40 lap feature event paying $23,023 to the winner. The total purse is in excess of $80,000. This is the highest first place payoff in the thirty-four year history of Thunder on the Hill. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM. Advance ticket information will be available shortly. Wednesday, July 26 is the rain date for this event.

Thunder on the Hill welcomes back Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA for this first-time presentation of the Hight Limits Sprint Series. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service machine and truck shop as well as a custom fabrication shop and you may learn more by visiting their web site at www.levanmachine.com.

Also onboard for the Thunder on the Hill and the High Limit Sprint Series event is Rich Mar Florist of Allentown, PA. Rich Mar Florist is an award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company. They operate with the intent of giving back to the community and created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

"It is with great pleasure that we can help bring Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet's High Limit Series home to the Lehigh Valley Area! Kyle has been a huge part of our on track success and growth in Motorsports and my family, staff and I can not be more excited to see him back in our brand colors and be a part of his growing grass roots series. It is going to be a great night at Grandview in July!” - Jonathan Morrissey Co-Owner Rich Mar Florist. Give them a call at 610-437-5588 or visit their website at: www.richmarflorist.com

Grandview Speedway PR