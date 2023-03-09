Truck series autograph session returns to AMS on March 18

Race fans at Atlanta Motor Speedway will get unrivaled access to some of the rising stars of NASCAR with the return of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series autograph session on March 18.

Before they hit the track and race for the Fr8 208 trophy, truck series drivers will be hanging out and signing autographs in front of the AMS Fan Stage in the Fan Zone on Saturday morning of race weekend. The fan-favorite event is returning for the first time since 2019.

“What separates NASCAR from other sports is the unparalleled access our fans get to the athletes, and the truck series autograph session is a great example of that,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re thrilled to be bringing this back to the AMS Fan Zone to kick off a great day of family fun during race weekend.”

Fans can claim a wristband to participate in the event free of charge at the AMS Fan Stage while supplies last. The autograph session will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. Drivers signing autographs will be on the track just a few hours later for the Fr8 208, which kicks off Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader at 2 p.m. followed by the RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

Tickets and camping for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend March 17-19 are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR