Annika Sorenstam and Trace Adkins to serve in honorary roles at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Annika Sorenstam, one of the greatest LPGA golfers of all-time, and multi-platinum entertainer and TV/film actor Trace Adkins will each participate in key roles on the pre-race grid of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding next weekend, March 3-5.

Adkins will perform the national anthem as two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Homestead Air Reserve Base fly over the track and the color guard from American Legion Post 273 Madeira Beach presents the flags. Sorenstam, an Orlando resident, will serve as the grand marshal and give the command for drivers to start their engines before the season-opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the downtown streets of St. Pete on Sunday, March 5. Coverage of the race will be televised nationally on NBC beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

During her 15-year Hall of Fame career, Annika Sorenstam collected over 90 worldwide wins, including 72 on the LPGA and 10 major championships. She also won a record eight Rolex Player of the Year awards and is still the LPGA’s all-time money leader with over $22 million in earnings. Annika remains closely connected to the greater Tampa Bay area as the host of the penultimate LPGA event of the season, The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, held at Pelican Golf Club in November.

“I’m excited to be the grand marshal of the first INDYCAR race of the year in St. Petersburg to help kick off both the racing season and Women’s History Month,” said Sorenstam. “For my entire life, golf has been a vehicle that’s helped shape me on and off the course. I can’t wait to see the cars speed around a different type of course through downtown St. Pete! Also, I'm looking forward to getting back to nearby Pelican Golf Club in Belleair later this year to host the best LPGA players in the world at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.”

Trace Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted 40 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart, earned numerous awards and multiple Grammy nominations, plus garnered over 2 billion streams since his debut in 1996. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, he’s also known for notable roles as an actor in film and television, including voice-overs for Firestone commercials. Recently, Adkins set out for his headline Somewhere in America 2023 Tour which spans coast-to-coast throughout this year.

“It is always a distinct honor to perform our national anthem at any event, but it’s an extra thrill to kick off the start of the Firestone Grand Prix,” said Adkins. “As a longtime auto racing fan, I look forward to attending the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

“We are honored to have such accomplished performers in their respective fields joining us at the 19th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “Annika is the greatest female golfer to ever play the game, and Trace is a country music icon. We are thrilled to have them both be a part of this marquee event and add to the pre-race excitement next weekend as we kick off a new NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.”

Tickets are still available for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding, March 3-5, at gpstpete.com. Ahead of the race weekend, two community events will jump start the festivities on Thursday, March 2: INDYCAR Party in the Park and the Wellcare Ambetter Health 5K on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track.

INDYCAR Party in the Park will take place at North Straub Park from 5:30-8 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 2. Free to the public, the second annual party will feature special guests, including NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers, music, giveaways, food and drink. Race cars running on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend schedule will also be on display for fans to view up close.

The 5K returns for the first time since 2019 giving runners and walkers the unique opportunity to race on the same course as the race cars. Participants can register in advance for $40 at gpstpete5k.com with all proceeds benefiting the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. The race begins at 6 p.m. ET on March 2, starts and ends on Bay Shore Drive NE, adjacent to North Straub Park, and will join the race track at Turn 9 on Central Avenue.

For additional ticket prices, the event schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.