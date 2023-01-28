Cheat Codes and Dixie D’Amelio added to power-packed entertainment lineup for Busch Light Clash

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is NASCAR’s first event of its 75th anniversary season. It’s also going to be a party for the ages.

That’s because NASCAR announced today that global DJ phenomenon Cheat Codes will perform during the caution breaks of its season-opening celebration and join forces with global superstar Dixie D’Amelio for a special performance of “I’ll Remember.”

Combined with a pre-race performance by Cypress Hill and a race-break performance by Wiz Khalifa, this addition creates a power-packed lineup of entertainment to accompany the stars and cars of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“Adding Cheat Codes and Dixie D’Amelio to the lineup of entertainment takes the Busch Light Clash to the next level,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “They are current artists with a global reach that numbers in the billions. Their addition to the Busch Light Clash takes this event to the next level.”

Cheat Codes is considered an inescapable musical force hopscotching through genres of electronic, dance, pop and now country. The Los Angeles trio’s impact of innovation and collaboration throughout popular culture has produced a total stream tally eclipsing a staggering 6 billion plays. Their diverse discography includes the platinum Pop Radio Top 5 smash “No Promises” (feat. Demi Lovato), the gold certified “Feels Great” (feat. Fetty Wap & CVBZ), and gold-selling breakout “SEX” with Kriss Kross Amsterdam.

Dixie D’Amelio is a multifaceted talent whose music has topped 625 million streams to date and a social media reach eclipsing 100 million followers. In addition, she has a successful TV show on Hulu (The D’Amelio Show), her own clothing brand with Hollister, Social Tourist, and brand partnerships with Puma, Valentino, Burberry, and more. She is one of the top 10 most followed creators on TikTok and was named one of YouTube’s Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2020 with one of the fastest growing channels globally. Her entrepreneurship combined with her influence on social media, has earned her coveted spots on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Forbes’ top creators list as well as, AdWeek’s Young Influentials and Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Impact List.

In 2020, Dixie’s debut single “Be Happy” landed on the US Top 40 and Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart within a week and garnered more than 300 million streams. Most recently, her collaboration with Cheat Codes, and country singer Russell Dickerson on a remix of the hit song “I Remember (Dixie Remix)” has propelled her to even greater heights. On November 4th, 2022, Dixie made a cameo at Marquee Nightclub in New York City and joined Cheat Codes on stage for a surprise performance of the single.

Now, the powerhouses will join forces again at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for an unforgettable day of NASCAR racing and entertainment.

Tickets for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum begin at $65, and kids 12-and-under are $10. Fans who want to take their race-day experience to the next level can upgrade to the Ally Pre-Race Party, which includes brunch, a drink ticket for Busch & Coca-Cola products, exclusive entertainment, a pre-race track walk and a special appearance from driver Alex Bowman. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting www.nascarclash.com. It’s one of the many anticipated events taking place this year as a part of the venue’s centennial anniversary celebration – “Coliseum Forever.”

College students can experience the Busch Light Clash from The Coca-Cola Torch Party Porch for just $40. This standing-room-only general admission section, located on the Coliseum’s peristyle steps, provides college students with up-close access to all the musical entertainment, driver introductions and racing action. College students can take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting www.nascarclash.com/student.

NASCAR PR